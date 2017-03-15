Samsung To Start Manufacturing Foldable Smartphone Later This Year: Report

Seoul: After working for foldable displays for years, South Korean giant Samsung will start manufacturing game-changer smartphone that can be folded in the third quarter of 2017.



"Q3 2017 is already marked in some calendars as the time for IFA 2017 in Berlin. Samsung usually introduces the Galaxy Note series, but that does not exclude the possibility of having a foldable smartphone presented to the crowd, or at least tease one for a later date," GSMArena.com reported on Wednesday.



Last year, Samsung has reportedly filed a patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a smartphone that can be folded in half and is expected to arrive next year.

Called the Galaxy X, the front of the smartphone will sport traditional Samsung home button in between a back button on the right and a menu button on the left, media reports said.