Samsung Voice-Assistant Bixby To Debut With New Phone

San Francisco: Samsung announced today that a voice-powered digital assistant named "Bixby" will debut with a flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone set to be unveiled by the South Korean consumer electronics giant.
Bixby enters a crowded field of digital assistants powered by artificial intelligence that includes Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon's Alexa.
Samsung said Bixby will focus on letting people control mobile apps with spoken directives.
