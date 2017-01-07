NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Gadgets |

Snapdeal Announces Two-Day 'Welcome 2017' Sale

The Snapdeal sale offers up to 70 per cent discount on clothing, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronics products.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: January 07, 2017 13:17 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Snapdeal announced a two-day 'Welcome 2017' sale on January 8 and 9.
Snapdeal announced a two-day 'Welcome 2017' sale on January 8 and 9.
New Delhi: Domestic e-commerce giant Snapdeal on Saturday announced a two-day "Welcome 2017" sale on January 8 and 9.

The sale offers up to 70 per cent discount on clothing, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronics products.

Users can purchase Redmi Note 3 at Rs 11,999, Samsung J2 Pro (16GB) at Rs 9,490, iPhone 5s (16GB) at Rs 17,499, iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 52,999 and iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 43,999.

Users can also avail 15 per cent discount on SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 07, 2017 13:17 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI To Give Nepal Rs 1 Billion In 100-Rupee Banknotes To Ease Crisis
SnapdealSnapdeal newsSnapdeal saleSnapdeal offerSnapdeal 2017 offerSnapdeal Welcome 2017 saleBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.