Snapdeal Partners With Taiwanese Smartphone-Maker ASUS

New Delhi: Online marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday announced its partnership with Taiwanese smartphone-maker ASUS with the launch of ASUS Zenfone 3s Max smartphones on its platform.
The ASUS ZenFone 3S Max is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera.
"We are proud to see the growth of our partnership with ASUS, extending the brand's reach to over 6,000 towns and cities, through our marketplace," said Vishal Chadha, Vice President-Market Development, Snapdeal, in a statement.
Snapdeal now has the complete assortment of all ASUS products including the Zenfone 2 Max, Zenfone 3 Max and Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)