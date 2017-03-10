NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Gadgets |

Snapdeal Partners With Taiwanese Smartphone-Maker ASUS

Snapdeal now has the complete assortment of all ASUS products including the Zenfone 2 Max, Zenfone 3 Max and Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 10, 2017 14:12 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Snapdeal Partners With Taiwanese Smartphone-Maker ASUS
New Delhi: Online marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday announced its partnership with Taiwanese smartphone-maker ASUS with the launch of ASUS Zenfone 3s Max smartphones on its platform.

The ASUS ZenFone 3S Max is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera.

"We are proud to see the growth of our partnership with ASUS, extending the brand's reach to over 6,000 towns and cities, through our marketplace," said Vishal Chadha, Vice President-Market Development, Snapdeal, in a statement.

Snapdeal now has the complete assortment of all ASUS products including the Zenfone 2 Max, Zenfone 3 Max and Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 10, 2017 14:12 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Google Unveils Cloud Video Intelligence Application
ASUSASUS Zenfone 3s Max smartphones

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.