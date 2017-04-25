NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Up To Rs 20,001 Discount On iPhone 7, 7 Plus In Flipkart Apple Days Sale

The 16GB variant of iPhone 5S is being offered at a special price of Rs 17,499 after a flat Rs 2,501 discount, as per the Flipkart website.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: April 25, 2017 17:12 (IST)
Flipkart said its three-day Apple Days scheme is open till April 26.
E-commerce major Flipkart is offering an up to Rs 20,001 off on Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in a limited period offer. As part of a promotional scheme, called "Apple Days", Flipkart is offering discounts on various Apple devices - including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The iPhone 7 (32GB) is being offered at Rs 47,999 while its predecessor iPhone 6 at Rs 25,990, according to the e-tailer's website. Flipkart's three-day Apple Days scheme is open till April 26, 2017, it added. As of Tuesday, Flipkart was offering discounts for purchase of 23 items by the US tech company, including iPhone 5S (16 GB), MacBook Air Core i5, Apple Smart-watches, iPads and Apple accessories.

Some of the Apple items on offer include:

iPhone 7

Under its Apple Days scheme, Flipkart is offering the new Apple iPhone 7 (256 GB) - in six colour options Silver, Black, Jet Black, Gold, Red and Rose Gold - at a special price of Rs 59,999. Customers buying the 256 GB iPhone 7 under this scheme can get an additional benefit of up to Rs 19,000 on exchange of their existing phone. Also, Flipkart is offering another 5 per cent off on payments made through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. The 5 per cent off offer is valid till April 30, 2017, unless extended by Axis and Flipkart, the e-tailer added.

flipkart apple days 650

The 32 GB variant of Apple iPhone 7 is being offered at a flat Rs 12,001 discount. After this discount, customers availing the Apple Days scheme will have to shell out Rs 47,999 for the device.

iPhone 6

Flipkart is offering the 16GB variant of Apple iPhone 6 at a flat Rs 26,010 discount. You will have to shell out Rs 25,990 for the iPhone 6, instead of Rs 52,000, as per Flipkart's website.

iPad

The New Apple iPad is available from Rs 28,900 with a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 3,212.

iPhone 5S

The 16GB variant of iPhone 5S is being offered at a special price of Rs 17,499 after a flat Rs 2,501 discount, as per the Flipkart website.

Apple Smartwatch

Flipkart is offering discounts of up to 35 per cent on Apple smartwatches. Under the Apple Days scheme, the Apple Watch Series 1 is available from Rs 22,900.

apple smartwatch 650

In another promotional scheme called Flipkart Sports Days, the e-tailer is offering a chance to meet South African cricketer AB de Villiers and win various items signed by him. "Checkout an entire range of sports & fitness products curated by ace cricketer AB de Villiers," Flipkart said on microblogging site Twitter. Flipkart's Sports Days promotion will end on Tuesday.
 
Flipkart recently raised $1.4 billion in its biggest fundraising to date - the biggest ever in its 10-year history. Tencent, eBay and Microsoft made investments aggregating to $1.4 billion in Flipkart, the e-commerce major had said earlier this month.

Story first published on: April 25, 2017 17:09 (IST)
