Up To Rs 20,001 Discount On iPhone 7, 7 Plus In Flipkart Apple Days Sale

The 32 GB variant of Apple iPhone 7 is being offered at a flat Rs 12,001 discount. After this discount, customers availing the Apple Days scheme will have to shell out Rs 47,999 for the device.
In another promotional scheme called Flipkart Sports Days, the e-tailer is offering a chance to meet South African cricketer AB de Villiers and win various items signed by him. "Checkout an entire range of sports & fitness products curated by ace cricketer AB de Villiers," Flipkart said on microblogging site Twitter. Flipkart's Sports Days promotion will end on Tuesday.
#FlipkartSportsDays Checkout an entire range of sports & fitness products curated by ace cricketer @ABdeVilliers17https://t.co/wWIPVpTWeMpic.twitter.com/VvfxflNQXj— Flipkart (@Flipkart) April 24, 2017
