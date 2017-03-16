WhatsApp Brings Back Text 'Status' Feature: Report

New York: Soon after attracting backlash over its Snapchat-like 'Stories' feature, WhatsApp has revived its text 'Status' option while keeping its image-based replacement, a media report said.
In mid-February, WhatsApp removed the feature that let users set a message and then gave the 'Status' name to a Snapchat 'Stories' clone. But last week, text Statuses reappeared in the Android Beta version of WhatsApp in the 'About' section of the profiles, Tech Crunch reported on Wednesday.
"We heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we have integrated this feature into the 'About' section in profile settings," WhatsApp was quoted as saying.
