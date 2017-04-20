Xiaomi Launches Flagship Mi 6 Smartphone With 6GB RAM In China

Beijing: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship smartphone Mi 6 which is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 835 platform with 6GB RAM and has up to 128GB storage.
Mi 6 will be available starting April 28 across Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other partner sites.
The 6GB+64GB version is priced at 2,499 Yuan, 6GB + 128GB version is priced at 2,899 Yuan and the ceramic edition is priced at 2,999 Yuan.
