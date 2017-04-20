Xiaomi Launches Flagship Mi 6 Smartphone With 6GB RAM In China

Beijing: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship smartphone Mi 6 which is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 835 platform with 6GB RAM and has up to 128GB storage.



Mi 6 will be available starting April 28 across Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other partner sites.



The 6GB+64GB version is priced at 2,499 Yuan, 6GB + 128GB version is priced at 2,899 Yuan and the ceramic edition is priced at 2,999 Yuan.

"Mi 6 is the culmination of our seven years of research and development in the smartphone industry, and represents the pinnacle of our journey thus far," said Lei Jun, Founder and CEO, Xiaomi.The 5.15-inch display device sports 12MP wide angle with 4-axis OIS stabilisation + 12MP telephoto dual camera setup and houses 3,350mAh battery."The 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi greatly enhances Mi 6's wireless performance, enabling better reception indoors, with fewer blind spots," the company added.