Xiaomi Launches New Headphone In India

Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 10, 2017 13:27 (IST)
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Friday launched in-ear headphone 'Pro HD' at Rs 1,999 in India.

The headphone is exclusively available on Mi.com from March 10.

"The device sports a rounded, 45-degree angled in-ear design. It comes with hybrid dual-dynamic and balanced armature drivers and packs four different pairs of ear bud sizes to suit every ear shape and size," the company said in a statement.

The dual dynamic driver keeps the bass and mid tones mellow. The 'Pro HD' come in full metal-wired control bar made up of stretchable matte wiring. 

The matte wiring makes the headphone dirt-resistant and tangle resistant.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 10, 2017 13:27 (IST)
