Xiaomi Launches New Headphone In India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Friday launched in-ear headphone 'Pro HD' at Rs 1,999 in India.
The headphone is exclusively available on Mi.com from March 10.
"The device sports a rounded, 45-degree angled in-ear design. It comes with hybrid dual-dynamic and balanced armature drivers and packs four different pairs of ear bud sizes to suit every ear shape and size," the company said in a statement.
The dual dynamic driver keeps the bass and mid tones mellow. The 'Pro HD' come in full metal-wired control bar made up of stretchable matte wiring.
The matte wiring makes the headphone dirt-resistant and tangle resistant.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)