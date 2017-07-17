China Second-Quarter GDP Growth Tops Forecasts On Strong Investment, Consumption

Beijing: China's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as industrial output and consumption picked up and investment remained strong, though analysts expect slower growth over the rest of the year as policymakers seek to reduce financial risk.
The economy grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the same rate as the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 6.8 percent in the April-June quarter.
On a quarterly basis, growth picked up to 1.7 percent from 1.3 percent in the first quarter, in line with expectations.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement