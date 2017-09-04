Donald Trump Looks To Scrap Obama-Era Immigration Reform: Report
The move is likely to impact some 750,00 undocumented workers including more than 7,000 Indian-Americans.
Such a decision, is expected to draw widespread criticism.
US President Donald Trump may scrap an immigration reform that allows immigrants who arrived to the US as children to work in the country, a media report said. The move is likely to impact more than 7,000 Indian-Americans, according to a report by Politico, a US-based news company. The programme -– Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA) is an American immigration policy founded by the Obama administration in 2012. DACA allows certain illegal immigrants who entered the country as minors, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.
According to Politico, Mr Trump has already decided to rescind this programme and senior administration officials are now discussing the rollout of his decision which could come later this week. However, senior administration officials have cautioned that there might be changes in Trump’s decision until it is formally announced, Politico reported.
Such a decision by the US President, is expected to draw widespread criticism including those from his own Republican party, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, adding that the move is likely to impact some 750,00 undocumented workers including more than 7,000 Indian-Americans. India ranks 11th among countries of origin for DACA students, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics available till March 31, 2017.
In a study released last week, CATO Institute said that termination of DACA, which would result in possible deportation of these students could cost over $200 billion to the American economy and the cost to the government would be $60 billion, PTI said.
In a radio interview Paul Ryan, Speaker of the US House of Representatives reportedly said that Trump should not terminate DACA as "these children know no other country than the US". "I actually don't think he should do that. I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix," Ryan reportedly said on radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin.