Donald Trump Pitches For Canada, Australia Style Immigration System

President Donald Trump suggested a new merit-based system to regulate entry to the United States on Tuesday, as he tried to square his hardline campaign rhetoric with the goal of broad immigration reform.
Addressing Congress, Trump stood by his plan to subject travellers from certain countries deemed a risk to extreme vetting, insisting: "We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America."
But - alongside this promise of "strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism" - he held out the prospect of a merit-based immigration system that might win cross-party support.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement