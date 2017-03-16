Fed Raises Rates As Job Gains, Firming Inflation Stoke Confidence

Washington: The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target.
The decision to lift the target overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent marked a convincing step in the Fed's effort to return monetary policy to a more normal footing.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen pointed to growing faith in the economy's trajectory.
