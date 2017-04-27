How Trump's Tax Proposal Could Impact His Own Business Empire

President Donald Trump's massive tax-cut proposal would slash taxes on hundreds of businesses he and his family own.
The White House on Wednesday unveiled a proposal that would cut the top tax rate for corporations, as well as entities known as pass-through businesses, to 15 percent.
That could prove to be a windfall for the Trump Organization, the private umbrella company for hundreds of Trump real estate, licensing and other companies, many of which qualify as pass-through businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement