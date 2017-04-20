Immigration Expert Says Change in H-1B Requires Congressional Action

Washington: Making any change in the H-1B visa programme, popular with Indian technology professionals, would require legislative action by the US Congress, an immigration expert has said.
In an executive order signed on Tuesday, Trump had directed the departments of labour, state, homeland security and justice to review the current laws governing the programme to suggest changes to prioritise the most skilled and highest paid positions.
"However, any changes would require either Congressional action, changing statutory requirements, or regulations that would trigger President Trump's prior executive order ordering agencies to rescind two regulations for every new regulation proposed," said noted immigration expert Rebecca Bernhard, who is a partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney.
