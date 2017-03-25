Immigration Lawyers Warn Of More US Visa Delays And Denials

Heightened security procedures for vetting some visa applicants at U.S. embassies worldwide will likely cause long delays for would-be travelers as the government scrutinizes everything from work history to social media, immigration lawyer and advocates said Friday.
Under new directives in a cable signed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week, anyone who has ever set foot in territory controlled by the Islamic State must undergo a mandatory social-media review.
That could affect many visa applicants from Iraq, even though the country was removed this month from a list of majority-Muslim countries with a travel ban under a Jan. 27 executive order signed by President Trump and later revised. Until now, social-media reviews had been done at the discretion of consular officials who approve or deny visas.
