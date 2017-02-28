Man Who Moved Oil With His Words Won't Talk About It Anymore

For more than two decades, the oil market hung to Ali al-Naimi's every word -- whether he was taking a characteristic stroll at dawn on Vienna's Ringstrasse, hurrying through a hotel lobby after a conference, or dodging throngs of reporters at an OPEC meeting.
Now that he's done with his near 21-year stint as Saudi Arabia's oil minister, during which his utterances could move everything from crude to currencies and stocks worldwide, al-Naimi says he doesn't want to talk about the market anymore.
"As far as oil prices and oil, I have left that behind," he said Friday at an event in Singapore to launch his book "Out of the Desert: My Journey From Nomadic Bedouin to the Heart of Global Oil."
