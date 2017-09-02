Retail US Gasoline Prices Surge After Harvey, Global Impact Felt

Houston/New York: Retail U.S. gasoline prices surged to two-year highs on Friday and global shipping routes were scrambled, even as some U.S. oil refineries began restarting in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Major fuel pipelines feeding the U.S. Northeast and Midwest were shut or severely curtailed, prompting shortages and dramatic spikes in wholesale cash prices that pushed the national retail average to $2.519 a gallon, the highest since August 2015.
Harvey raked across the Texas Gulf coast, roiling global fuel markets as it knocked out about 4.4 million barrels of daily refining capacity, slightly more than Japan uses. Tankers carrying millions of barrels of fuel have been rerouted to the Americas to avert shortages. European refining margins hit a two-year high amid the surge in exports, which included a rare cargo of jet fuel.
