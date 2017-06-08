S&P Cuts Qatar's Credit Rating, Puts It On Watch For Further Downgrades

Paris: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut Qatar's credit rating by one notch to AA- and put it on watch for further downgrades after Gulf Arab states severed ties.
"We believe this will exacerbate Qatar's external vulnerabilities and could put pressure on economic growth and fiscal metrics," the ratings agency said.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing air, sea and land links with Qatar.
