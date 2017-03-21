Saudis To Tighten Curbs On Foreign Workers In Local Jobs Push: Report

Riyadh/Dubai: Saudi Arabia plans to tighten restrictions on foreign workers to pressure companies into hiring more Saudi citizens and reduce unemployment among Saudis, government sources said on Monday.
The new policy could help the conservative kingdom achieve one goal of economic reforms launched last year to ease joblessness among Saudis from the current 12.1 percent to 9 percent by 2020.
But by making it harder for firms to employ low-paid foreign workers, thereby raising costs, the policy may complicate other aspects of the reform drive such as developing private sector businesses and diversifying the economy beyond oil.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement