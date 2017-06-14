This Multi National Company Is Set To Hire Workers Via Snapchat

New York: In its bid to attract young applicants, American fast-food chain McDonald's will hire some US workers this summer through the photo-sharing app Snapchat.
The world's largest burger chain said the company and its franchisees will hire about 250,000 people across its US restaurants for what is usually one of its busiest seasons of the year, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The chain started accepting "Snaplications" in Australia last month, allowing potential employees to make video submissions with a special filter that shows them wearing a McDonald's uniform.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement