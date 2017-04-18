Trump To Seek Changes In H-1B Visa Programme To Encourage Hiring Americans

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa programme used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs.
Two senior Trump administration officials who briefed reporters at the White House said Trump will also use the "buy American and hire American" order to seek changes in government procurement practices to increase the purchase of American products in federal contracts.
Trump is to sign the order when he visits the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
