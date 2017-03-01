Trump's Merit-Based Immigration Proposal Could Benefit Indians

New York: US President Donald Trump's proposal for a merit-based immigration system has the potential to benefit Indians, a large number of whom have high levels of education and skills.
But this will ultimately depend on the finer details of how the proposal is implemented.
In his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said the US should give out green cards using a merit-based system similar to those of Canada and Australia in place of its current "outdated" programme.
