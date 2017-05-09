NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
British Bank RBS To Cut 334 Jobs, Offshore More Jobs To India

One of the world's oldest banks, Royal Bank of Scotland plans to offshore more jobs to India
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 09, 2017 16:48 (IST)
RBS is one of the oldest banks in the world
London: British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The tax payer-backed bank plans to cut jobs within technology in areas including Finance Solutions, Risk Solutions, Natwest Markets Technology and Digital Engineering Services, among others, Unite said in a statement calling the cuts "unjustified".

"Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country," Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said.



"Unite has called on RBS to halt the offshoring announcements and impose a moratorium on the offshoring of jobs."

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 09, 2017 16:42 (IST)
