US Lawmaker Backs Green Cards For Indian Students With Tech Degree

Washington: Indian talent is essential for the US to maintain its leadership in the field of innovation and research, a top American senator said amidst the ongoing controversy over immigration under the Trump administration.
"We need that (Indian) talent to come in and fill these jobs if we want to continue to be the leader in innovation and in research," Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina told a group of influential Indian Americans at an event organised at the Capitol Hill early this week by the US-India Friendship Council and US-India Business Council.
(Also Read: US Wants PhDs, Not Mid-Level Workers, Under H-1B, Says Lawmaker)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement