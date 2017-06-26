NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Global Economy |

Will Keep Investing In India, Amazon's Bezos Says After Meeting With PM Modi

Bezos was among the 20 US business leaders who interacted with Narendra Modi as part of a roundtable interaction.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 26, 2017 14:13 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Amazon has recently completed four years of operations in India
Amazon has recently completed four years of operations in India
New Delhi: American online retail giant Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion in India, will "keep investing and growing in India", its chief Jeff Bezos has said.
After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bezos tweeted: "Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing."

Bezos was among the 20 US business leaders who interacted with Modi as part of a roundtable interaction. Others in the group included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google's Sunder Pichai, John Chambers from Cisco, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Ajay Banga from Mastercard.

Amazon, which has recently completed four years of operations in India, is locked in an intense battle for
leadership with homegrown e-tailer Flipkart. The company has been aggressively investing in setting up
fulfilment centres across India to ensure speedy delivery to consumers. It has 41 such warehouses across 13 states.

Its seller base in the country has also increased to 2 lakh currently, from 100 in 2013. Previously, Bezos has said the company will keep investing in the Indian market to strengthen technology and infrastructure.

"Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers... It's still Day 1 for e-commerce in
India, and I assure you that we'll keep investing in technology and infrastructure," Bezos had said.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 26, 2017 14:13 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ TVS, Royal Enfield Lower Prices On Bikes.Details Here
PM Modi's US visitAmazonJeff Bezosjeff bezos indiajeffbezosjeffbezosmodimodiusvisit

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.