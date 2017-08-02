Dow Jones Index Tops 22,000 points For First Time As Apple Shares Surge

The Dow Industrials breached the 22,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in Apple's shares.
Apple jumped 6.02 percent to a record high, after the world's largest publicly listed company reported strong results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 per cent this year.
The S&P 500 information technology index is up 22 per cent year to date, leading other sectors, as investors look for growth in an otherwise low-growth environment. It was the only S&P gainer with a 1 per cent rise.
Advertisement
Advertisement