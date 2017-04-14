70 GB 4G Data At Rs 244, Rs 399: Airtel's New Plans To Counter Jio 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'

With the tariff war getting brutal in the telecom space, India's biggest operator Airtel has come up with aggressive new prepaid plans to counter Reliance Jio's latest 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer. Under Rs 244 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls on Airtel network and 1 GB/day for 70 days. Under the Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering free local and STD calls on any network as well as 1 GB/day data for 70 days. Under the Rs 345 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited call and 2GB data/day for 28 days. A check on Airtel's website showed these new plans are available for subscription on prepaid numbers through online payment.



After withdrawing the 'Summer Surprise' offer, Jio has come up with Dhan Dhana Dhan' plans offering unlimited data, SMS and voice calling for three months. Starting Rs 309, 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' plan offers 1 GB data per day for a period of 84 days. Also, with a recharge of Rs 509, users will get 2 GB data per day for 84 days.



Reliance Jio's aggressive entry into the telecom space has led to a drop in tariffs as the competition gets intense. The revenue of telecom sector from consumer services like mobile telephony and data dipped 10.5 per cent to Rs 37,284 crore in the October-December period over the previous three months, according to regulator Trai.

The aggressive offerings from telecom operators have led higher data usage. Two out of three consumers in India want to switch to a new phone within the next 12 months, a report by Counterpoint Research said. "As per the survey, two in three users plan to upgrade to a new mobile phone in the next 12 months. This is a departure from an average of 24-30 months to under 20 months upgrade cycle," the report said.