After 'WannaCry', A Stronger Ransomware Found, Say Researchers

San Francisco: After a host of different ransomware attacks that hit enterprises across the globe, security researchers have now identified a new strain of malware "EternalRocks" that is more dangerous than WannaCry and is potentially tougher to fight.
According to the researchers, "EternalRocks" exploits the same vulnerability in Windows that helped WannaCry spread to computers. It also uses a NSA tool known as "EternalBlue" for proliferation, Fortune reported on Sunday.
"...it also uses six other NSA tools, with names like EternalChampion, EternalRomance, and DoublePulsar (which is also part of WannaCry)," the report said.
