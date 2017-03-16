Air India Announces eSuperSaver Multi User Scheme: 10 Things To Know

Air India has introduced a promotional scheme called "eSuperSaver - Multi User" for travel on domestic sectors. Under Air India's eSuperSaver scheme, an online booklet can be purchased in business class or economy class, with ten eCoupons. It comes in two variants: up to 750 km and all domestic sectors. The online booklet would be open for sale till April 30, 2017, Air India said. For business class travel, the cost of 10 eCoupons in "up to 750 km" category is Rs 80,000 and in "all sectors" Rs 1.5 lakh. For economy class travel, the cost of 10 eCoupons in "up to 750 km" category is Rs 40,000 and in "all sectors" Rs 55,000.
Here are 10 things to know about the eSuperSaver scheme, according to Air India website.
1) eSuperSaver Scheme - Multi User is available for sale through website only.
10) For refund the passenger have to contact esupersaver.helpdesk@airindia.in.
