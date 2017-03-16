Air India Announces eSuperSaver Multi User Scheme: 10 Things To Know

Air India has introduced a promotional scheme called "eSuperSaver - Multi User" for travel on domestic sectors. Under Air India's eSuperSaver scheme, an online booklet can be purchased in business class or economy class, with ten eCoupons. It comes in two variants: up to 750 km and all domestic sectors. The online booklet would be open for sale till April 30, 2017, Air India said. For business class travel, the cost of 10 eCoupons in "up to 750 km" category is Rs 80,000 and in "all sectors" Rs 1.5 lakh. For economy class travel, the cost of 10 eCoupons in "up to 750 km" category is Rs 40,000 and in "all sectors" Rs 55,000.



Here are 10 things to know about the eSuperSaver scheme, according to Air India website.



1) eSuperSaver Scheme - Multi User is available for sale through website only.

2) The travel validity is 365 days from the date of issue of the booklet. On confirmed basis, subject to availability of seats in the applicable booking class.3) The online booklet eCoupons can thereafter be utilized for travel (either for a single passenger or multiple passengers). Ten different passengers can fly on the purchase of one booklet of 10 eCoupons.4) Minimum 7 days advance purchase is required. For example, if the passenger wants to undertake travel on May 8, 2017, then the ticket booking has to be undertaken at least 7 days in advance on/ before May 1, 2017.5) eSuperSaver Scheme - Multi User fare is inclusive of all charges, levies and fees.6) Once eSuperSaver eCoupon has been exchanged for an e-ticket, the process is irreversible and the same cannot be reinstated through a reverse transaction.7) The e-ticket once issued cannot be exchanged with another name.8) e-ticket once issued can be modified for date change on the same sector of travel at an Airline Booking Offices / Air India Call Centre.9) For Partly utilized booklet / Unutilized e-tickets , the refund would be effected with forfeiture of Basic Fare of the residual ecoupons / tickets. All others levies, surcharges, cess and taxes would be refunded.

10) For refund the passenger have to contact esupersaver.helpdesk@airindia.in.