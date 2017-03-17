Airtel Most Aggressive To Match Reliance Jio Prime Offer: Report

Mumbai: As Reliance Jio moves to open up its prime membership from April 1, Bharti Airtel is seen to be the most aggressive rival to match its prices, a research report has said.
Citi Research, a part of the Institutional Group, which also comprises the Citibank, says that all the incumbent telecom operators have moved to meet the Jio challenge, in various degrees, though Idea Cellular and Vodafone India have been behind Airtel in aggressiveness.
"We visited exclusive outlets of Bharti, Vodafone and Idea in Mumbai to compare price plans with Jio's Prime offer. While all have responded, their plans don't appear to be marketed as aggressively and currently appear more as a tool to reduce churn," the report said.
