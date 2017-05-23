Amid Data Price War Among Telcos, Ericsson Sees Growth In India

Mumbai: Despite ongoing troubles faced by telcos on account of competitive pressures, Swedish major Ericsson today said the high demand for data will force operators to keep on investing in network.
"We expect the mobile broadband traffic to grow multifold. The networks have to be geared up to cater to that traffic with as little opex as possible," its head of network products in the country, Nitin Bansal, told reporters here.
Asked if it has seen any dent to the pricing power while negotiating deals with the telcos, he said the company sees continued investments and operators continue to be interested in modernising and increasing capacities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement