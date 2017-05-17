As Banks Grapple With Bad Loans, New Players Exploit The Opportunity

New Delhi: Indian banks' struggles with bad loans over the past three years have opened an opportunity to ramp up lending for so-called non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which are not as strictly regulated as banks.
With their share of total credit rising, new players and new investors have piled into the NBFC market.
The latest such player is Incred. Backed by Deutsche Bank's former co-CEO Anshu Jain, it lends to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) including start-ups.
