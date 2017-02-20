As Tech Titans Meet, Satya Nadella's Qs For Nandan Nilekani

Microsoft's India-born chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Monday praised the Aadhaar platform saying "it's pretty tremendous how it got started" and the speed at which it was scaled. "It's very comparable to any other internet scale ramp-up," Mr Nadella said in an interaction with Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, India's ambitious, biometrics-based citizen identification program.



The tech titans were interacting at an event in Bengaluru.



Asked by Mr Nadella about his vision for Aadhaar on technology and impact, Mr Nilekani said: "One of the things when we designed the Aadhaar platform was speed and scale. Unless you have speed and scale, you can't really ensure the thing is sticky...that it stays. We rolled it out and we're very fortunate that two different governments, two different political persuasions, both supported the project."

Tech czar Nilekani, who is the co-founder of Infosys, is the former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is currently an advisor to the government.Mr Nilekani said the Aadhaar programme has "really accelerated in the last 2-3 years. It crossed a billion users in about five and a half years, which is faster than any other... I think there are about 10 or 11 million user platforms on the planet, they are all in the Valley and there's one here."Giving a peek into the thought process that went into building Aadhaar, Mr Nilekani said, "We actually said 'how do we layer APIs (application programming interface) onto this to be able to do different things?' The initial APIs were authentication that allowed it to verify a person's identity using a biometric on any device including phone or PC. Then we built a KYC capability that allows it to open a bank account or (get )SIM card."Mr Nilekani talked about how Reliance Jio has successfully used Aadhaar-based KYC to scale up its subscriber base in a very short time."A great example of KYC is what Mukesh Ambani has done at Reliance Jio, where he has built a platform and enrolled 100 million people into the Jio platform. It was possible only because he used Aadhaar e-KYC. He could enrol a person in 2-3 minutes. It's about the fact that it's a source of competitive advantage that your customer acquisition can be speeded up."Mr Nilekani also said that through Aadhaar technology has also benefited the government through huge savings. "The same technology used by government has saved them about $5 billion. For the government, it has acted in a very effective way of reducing waste in the benefits system and for the private sector by way of customer acquisitions. So it served both purposes," he said.