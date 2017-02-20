As Tech Titans Meet, Satya Nadella's Qs For Nandan Nilekani

Microsoft's India-born chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Monday praised the Aadhaar platform saying "it's pretty tremendous how it got started" and the speed at which it was scaled. "It's very comparable to any other internet scale ramp-up," Mr Nadella said in an interaction with Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, India's ambitious, biometrics-based citizen identification program.
The tech titans were interacting at an event in Bengaluru.
Asked by Mr Nadella about his vision for Aadhaar on technology and impact, Mr Nilekani said: "One of the things when we designed the Aadhaar platform was speed and scale. Unless you have speed and scale, you can't really ensure the thing is sticky...that it stays. We rolled it out and we're very fortunate that two different governments, two different political persuasions, both supported the project."
