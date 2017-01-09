Asset Deterioration A Challenge For Indian Banks: Moody's

Chennai: Global credit rating agency Moody's on Monday said asset deterioration is a challenge for Indian banks over the medium-term.
Moody's Investor's Service and its Indian affiliate ICRA Ltd said in a statement the prospect for Indian banks were subdued.
"Asset quality will remain a negative driver of the credit profiles of most rated Indian banks and the stock of impaired loans. Non-performing loans (NPLs) and standard restructured loans will still rise during the horizon of our outlook," Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Alka Anbarasu said.
