Planning a vacation in the upcoming summer holidays? If yes, then online travel portals like Yatra, Makemytrip and Goibibo are offering heavy discounts on domestic hotel bookings on select hotels. The discounts come ahead of the upcoming summer vacations in schools and colleges which start from next month. For instance, Yatra.com said on its website that it is offering "best hotel deals ever". Goibibo is also offering an up to 80 per cent discount on first hotel booking while Makemytrip is offering up to 50 per cent off on popular holiday destinations.At Yatra.com, customers will get up to 70 per cent off (maximum of Rs 4,000) on hotel bookings. An additional 10 per cent discount can be availed using eCash from the Yatra account. Customers making bookings will also get 20 per cent eCash (maximum Rs 1,000) which will be credited into their Yatra accounts instantly. The offer, which can be availed by using coupon code YTHOTEL at the time of booking, is valid up to April 21.Another travel portal Makemytrip is offering a 50 per cent discount on homestays at popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Ooty, Coorg, Munar, Goa, Alibaug and Shillong. Makemytrip's offer can be availed by using coupon code 'INTRO50' on bookings made through its travel portal.

Screenshot of offer at makemytrip.com

Meanwhile, Goibibo is offering a discount up to 80 per cent (maximum of Rs 5,000) and an additional discount of up to 20 per cent by using Gocash (maximum of Rs 4,000) on the base fare for first hotel booking via Goibibo. The offer is valid till April 30 and can be availed by using coupon code 'FIRSTROOM' while making booking on the app or web portal.

Screenshot of offer by goibibo