Banks May Have To Take 60% Haircut On 12 Largest NPAs: Crisil

Mumbai: The strong steps taken by Reserve Bank to resolve NPAs are likely to raise provisioning by a whopping 25 per cent this year as lenders will take up to 60 per cent hair cut while resolving these accounts.
"Based on our assessment of the embedded value in the top 50 NPA cases, we estimate a 60 per cent haircut would be needed on these loan assets. That would mean banks will have to increase provisioning by another 25 per cent this fiscal, compared with nine per cent in the last fiscal," Crisil senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said.
The RBI over a fortnight back referred the 12 largest bad loans for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC), which provides for these companies to be referred for liquidation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement