Banks Not Yet Prepared For GST Roll-Out, Association Tells Parliamentary Panel

New Delhi: With less than a month left for the rollout of the GST, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has informed a Parliamentary panel that lenders are not yet geared up for implementation of the new indirect tax regime.
"Since the GST will be operational from July 1, 2017, banks have to make lot of changes in their systems and other procedures. The preparedness of all banks for implementation of GST on July 1, 2017, is a question mark," the IBA has conveyed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.
The IBA further said that several services by banks to customers are centralised while several others are localised.
