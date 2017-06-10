NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Coal India Will Continue To Be One Entity: Piyush Goyal

The government's policy think-tank NITI Aayog has recently recommended breaking up of Coal India into various subsidiaries.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 10, 2017 19:15 (IST)
Piyush Goyal said that Coal India will not be allowed to split further.
Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal today said state-run Coal India will continue to remain a single entity and will not be allowed to split further.

"It is not at all advisable and we are not taking up that recommendation at all. Coal India will continue to be one entity," Goyal said when asked about the Niti Aayog's recommendation of splitting the 'Maharatna' company.

Goyal, who is the minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy (independent charge) was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an energy summit here today.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had recently said that unbundling of Coal India will create competition and increase transparency in pricing.

It is part of the National Energy Plan which NITI Aayog is going to finalise by July.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 10, 2017 19:15 (IST)
