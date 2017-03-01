Delhi Metro Smart Cards To Be Non-Refundable From April 1

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's smart cards will be non-refundable from April 1, the DMRC announced on Tuesday.



It has been done to comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said in a statement.



The smart cards sold after April 1 and the cards already in circulation will become non-refundable, it said.

The passenger-holders will be given a "sunset period" from March 1 till March 31 during which the passengers, if they so desire, may take refund for their smart cards from the Metro stations, it said.The DMRC added that Delhi Metro commuters will get back only the security deposit, after relevant deductions, if they return the smart cards after April 1.Delhi Metro commuters who use smart cards get a discount of 10 per cent on their journeys.