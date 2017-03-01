NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Delhi Metro Smart Cards To Be Non-Refundable From April 1

It has been done to comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said in a statement.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 01, 2017 11:48 (IST)
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's smart cards will be non-refundable from April 1, the DMRC announced on Tuesday. 

The smart cards sold after April 1 and the cards already in circulation will become non-refundable, it said.



The passenger-holders will be given a "sunset period" from March 1 till March 31 during which the passengers, if they so desire, may take refund for their smart cards from the Metro stations, it said.

The DMRC added that Delhi Metro commuters will get back only the security deposit, after relevant deductions, if they return the smart cards after April 1.

Delhi Metro commuters who use smart cards get a discount of 10 per cent on their journeys.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 01, 2017 11:48 (IST)
Delhi Metro's smart cardsDelhi Metro cardsnon-refundable metro cards

