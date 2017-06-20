Flying Abroad? No Departure Cards Required From July 1

New Delhi: Indians flying abroad will not be required to fill departure cards from next month. However, those going out of the country via rail, seaport and land immigration checkposts will have to fill the embarkation card. "It has been decided to discontinue the practice of filling up of the departure card by Indians at all international airports with effect from July 1, 2017," an order issued by the Union home ministry said. The move is aimed at ensuring hassle-free movement of Indians going abroad.
At present, those going abroad need to fill in details such as name, date of birth, passport number, address in India, flight number and date of boarding in the departure card.
"The same information (about the passengers) is available in the system from other sources," the home ministry order said, citing reasons behind its move.
