Former Chef Is Back As Airline Chief As PM Modi Boosts Flights Across India

Koustav Dhar used to work as a chef for a major hotel chain in India before hanging up his apron nearly two decades ago and becoming an airline executive.
Since then, he's worked at, or run three domestic Indian carriers. One was shut down, another sold, and the third failed to take off despite a license to operate regional flights. Unperturbed, Dhar, 45, is back -- this time, as chief executive officer and director of Zoom Air, which began in February flying commuters between New Delhi, Kolkata and a smaller city, where no regular service existed.
Zoom Air is one of at least 43 businesses to have applied to Indian regulators the past two years to start some form of passenger air transport service in what's projected to be the third-largest aviation market by 2020 and the world's largest by 2030. The increase in local air passenger traffic -- estimated to reach half a billion in a decade -- has outpaced all other markets for 22 straight months. That's been helped by the addition of regional routes aimed at tapping demand from middle-class travelers in smaller cities, and encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to fund airlines' losses if they fly to remote areas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement