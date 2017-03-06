After Latest H-1B Change, Indian IT May Increase Onsite Bench Strength

The US government on Friday suspended the fast processing of H-1B visa applications for up to six months, a move which is seen as modestly negative for Indian IT companies that widely use these visas. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that starting April 3 it will suspend "premium processing" for up to six months. By paying an additional premium of $1,225, IT companies could get an H-1B application processed within 15 days, whereas a standard process takes 3-6 months. The US currently caps H-1B visas at 65,000 a year, with an additional 20,000 allowed for those who have earned advanced college degrees in the US.



Girish Pai, head of research at domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang, in a note said the move will have a modestly negative impact on Indian IT companies. "We see an increased use of sub-contractors and possibly building of onsite bench to handle any eventuality as the length of suspension can extend to six months," he said. Nirmal Bang estimates that most large Indian IT services companies currently have 60-70 per cent of their US employee base as H1-B visa holders.



Elaborating on the possible impact on Indian IT companies, Mr Pai said that with about a third of the H-1B visa holder base renewing every year, it is quite likely that companies may rush through with premium processing requests by the end of March 2017 to ensure that existing projects are not affected. Mr Pai believes that if IT companies rush through with premium processing requests, it could impact their margins in the March quarter.

Global financial services major Morgan Stanley does not see a material business impact from the US government's latest move on H-1B visa. But it says that potential adverse changes to visa regulations are key risks to Indian IT companies.Many bills have been introduced (and re-introduced) this year to curb alleged misuse of the H-1B visa regime. Some of these legislations have argued for raising the minimum wage, while some have argued for a change from the current lottery-based system to the one based on merit (the employee with the highest compensation getting the visa first).IT industry body Nasscom has said that US decision to temporarily suspend the expedited premium processing of H-1B visas will lead to process delays for Indian IT firms. However, Nasscom feels that the move will not be a "significant impediment" for the over $110 billion outsourcing industry."The current issue of the temporary suspension of premium H-1B processing will create some process delays for the companies - Indian and American - but is not a significant impediment," Nasscom said in statement. (With Agency Inputs)