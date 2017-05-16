How IT Professionals Can Stand Out In A Tough Job Market

Amid reports of lay-offs in the Indian IT landscape, IT professionals must go for acquiring new-age machine learning skills at a time when open source tools are now dominating the analytics landscape, a new report said on Monday.
According to a report released by Bengaluru-based analytics school Jigsaw Academy, acquiring analytics skills in the "Data Age" will boost careers for IT professionals.
"Analytics, Big Data and machine learning skills are making people stand out. It is time to pivot towards these for a future-proof career," said Sarita Digumarti, COO and co-founder of Jigsaw Academy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement