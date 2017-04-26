NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hyderabad-Based Trujet Announces Three New Routes Under 'Udan' Scheme

The city-based carrier will launch flights on Hyderabad-Cuddapah, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai routes, the airline said in a statement here.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 26, 2017 10:50 (IST)
Highlights

  1. Flights will connect Hyderabad to Cuddapah, Nanded and Nanded to Mumbai
  2. The airline currently operates three ATR-72 aircraft
  3. Trujet is a regional airline based out of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Trujet, a regional airline, announced the launch of services on three new routes starting from Thursday under the regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN'.

The city-based carrier will launch flights on Hyderabad-Cuddapah, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai routes, the airline said in a statement here.

Trujet is one of the five operators who have been awarded 128 routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme of the government.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first flight under the scheme on the Shimla-Delhi route on April 27. The flight will be operated by Alliance Air, the regional arm of Air India.

Under the scheme, fares have been capped at Rs 2,500 for one hour flight and the government has also extended subsidy in the form of viability gap funding to the operators flying on these routes.

Trujet will be the only carrier to operate flights on these three sectors starting from April 27, the release said.

Vankayalapati Umesh, Managing Director, Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd, said, "We are very proud to provide air connectivity on so far untapped routes as a part of our strategy of connecting un-served and under-served airports."

"Cuddapah is a very important business destination in Andhra Pradesh. Nanded is another under-served airport that we will connect. We are very hopeful that the response will exceed our expectations."

Turbo Megha is the holding company of Trujet.

The airline currently operates three ATR-72 aircraft and acquired one more recently, taking its fleet size to four planes.

The fourth aircraft will be servicing the three new routes, the release added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 26, 2017 10:50 (IST)
