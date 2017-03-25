NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Industries |

Indian Bank To Operate On All Days Till April 1

As per the directions of RBI and Government of India, all authorised branches for government transactions would function on all days from March 25 to April 1.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 25, 2017 18:13 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indian Bank To Operate On All Days Till April 1

Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank today said all its branches, which were authorised to take up government transactions, would function on all days till April one considering closing of financial year.

"As per the directions of RBI and Government of India, all authorised branches for government transactions would function on all days from March 25 to April one," the city-based bank said in a press release.

"We request general public to utilise the service for paying taxes on time", it said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 25, 2017 18:13 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Zoom Air - India's Newest Airline - Adds New Flights: 10 Things To Know
Indian BankIndian Bank operationRBIGovernment transactions

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.