Indian Bank To Operate On All Days Till April 1

Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank today said all its branches, which were authorised to take up government transactions, would function on all days till April one considering closing of financial year.



"As per the directions of RBI and Government of India, all authorised branches for government transactions would function on all days from March 25 to April one," the city-based bank said in a press release.



"We request general public to utilise the service for paying taxes on time", it said.