India's Food Production To Hit Record High, Says Farm Ministry

India is expected produce a record 97.44 million tonnes of wheat, higher than earlier predicted.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 09, 2017 17:17 (IST)
India's food production is expected to hit a record high
New Delhi: India is likely to produce a record 273.38 million tonnes of food grains 2016/17, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 271.98 million tonnes, farm ministry said in a statement, as ample monsoon rains boosted crop yields.

The south Asian nation is likely to produce a record 97.44 million tonnes of wheat, higher than a previous forecast of 96.64 million tonnes, the statement said.

India's rice production is estimated at 109.15 million tonnes, while pulses output is pegged at 22.40 million tonnes.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 09, 2017 17:17 (IST)
