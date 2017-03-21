Infy, Others Change H-1B Visa Strategy, Applications Begin Next Month

India's technology outsourcing giants, unnerved by the administration of President Donald Trump, are changing their strategy on U.S. work visas even before new policies are implemented.
While the White House has drafted an executive order that envisages changes to the way the H-1B program is administered, none have come into effect so far. With the application process kicking off next month, companies are preparing to face tougher new rules as they seek some of the 85,000 work permits allocated.
"The key thing is that we will stop applying for H-1B visas for employees with lower levels of experience," Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive chairman of IT services company Mindtree Ltd., told Bloomberg News. "Additionally, we will reduce the numbers of visa applications as a whole and I expect overall industry numbers to fall."
