IOC, BPCL, HPCL Declare Interim Dividends For 2016-17
The Board of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) declared second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share or 45 per cent of equity share capital.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: March 23, 2017 22:25 (IST)
Press Trust of India
In a stock exchange filing, IOC said March 27 will be the record date for payment of dividend.
New Delhi:
State-owned oil companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL today declared interim dividends for 2016-17 fiscal.
The Board of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) declared second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share or 45 per cent of equity share capital.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said March 27 will be the record date for payment of dividend.
The Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) declared interim dividend of Rs 6.40 per share.
"The interim dividend is proposed to be paid on or before March 31, 2017," a company stock exchange filing said.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) announced second special interim of Rs 12 per equity share. This represents 120 per cent of paid-up equity share capital, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: March 23, 2017 22:25 (IST)
