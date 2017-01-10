NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IRCTC Launches New App For Faster Booking Of Tickets

Equipped with latest technology, the new app also makes possible booking of tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 10, 2017 19:41 (IST)
New Delhi: Railways on Tuesday launched a new ticketing app, IRCTC Rail Connect, to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, which handles online train ticket bookings, has synchronised the new app, IRCTC Rail Connect, with its website.

Travellers will be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application, the IRCTC release said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 10, 2017 19:41 (IST)
