IT Companies Ganged Up To Keep Freshers' Salary Low: Mohandas Pai

Hyderabad: India's big IT services companies have ganged up to keep salary of freshers low taking advantage of oversupply of software engineers at the entry level, says industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai.
"That's the problem with Indian IT (industry). Indian IT is not paying its freshers well. And in fact, big companies are coming together talking to each other not to increase their salary," he told PTI.
Reports indicate that as against offers of Rs 2.25 lakh per annum that used to go out for freshers two decades ago, they have risen only to Rs 3.5 lakh now, which suggests a massive decrease in real wages from an inflation-adjusted perspective.
